LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 422,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NYSE LPL traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 412,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,161. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93. LG Display has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $7.82.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that LG Display will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

