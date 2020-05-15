LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of LGL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,328. LGL Group has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

About LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

