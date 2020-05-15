Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Short Interest Up 6.0% in April

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of LBTYK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,733,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,826. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

