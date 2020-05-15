Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.56). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

