Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stake Lowered by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.10% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $16,158,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 265,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,708. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

