Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 853,100 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 991,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average is $104.20. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

