LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0038 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $837.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.06 or 0.03483283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00055319 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030875 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002053 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,004,554,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,732,894 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

