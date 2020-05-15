Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Short Interest Up 16.7% in April

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLNW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $693,890.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,318 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $5.02 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.84 million, a PE ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.