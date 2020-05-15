Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $227.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.37.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

