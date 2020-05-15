Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,126 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $181.92. 54,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,178. The company has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

In other Linde news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

