LINKA Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,485.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. LINKA has a total market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $23,485.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 9% against the dollar. One LINKA token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042229 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.09 or 0.03389411 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00055230 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030857 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001896 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.