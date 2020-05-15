Liquidia Technologies Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liquidia Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.21. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LQDA. ValuEngine cut shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Shares of Liquidia Technologies stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 112,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,841. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Liquidia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $207.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc purchased 52,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $258,503.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 175,573 shares of company stock worth $862,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

