Litecoin Cash Hits Market Cap of $2.95 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.95 million and $24,863.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.01756059 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003932 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001115 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,253.16 or 0.99695983 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 675,113,575 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, YoBit, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

