Litecoin (LTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.60 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $43.53 or 0.00454293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $4.60 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003008 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005154 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,734,181 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

