Lition (LIT) Price Reaches $0.0746 on Exchanges

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Lition has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $137,405.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lition has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Lition token can currently be purchased for about $0.0746 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Dcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,581.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.14 or 0.02088779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.92 or 0.02503985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00454293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00678403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00067137 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023606 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00448495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, IDEX, Dcoin, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.