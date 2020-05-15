Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino purchased 25,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,837.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,336,628.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.11. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

