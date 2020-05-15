Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Short Interest Update

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 72,088 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livexlive Media stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 821,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Livexlive Media has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIVX. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Livexlive Media from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Livexlive Media from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.03.

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

