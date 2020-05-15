Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 49.38 ($0.65).

LLOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 46 ($0.61) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price (down previously from GBX 50 ($0.66)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

In other news, insider Sarah Legg bought 155,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($81,557.48). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05). In the last three months, insiders purchased 155,870 shares of company stock worth $6,227,441.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 28.62 ($0.38) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 25.68 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.17. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

