Loki (LOKI) Price Down 18.5% This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Loki has a total market cap of $17.55 million and $108,877.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,510.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.10 or 0.02093470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.02505454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00455619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00681006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00069291 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023484 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00448374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 47,830,635 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official website for Loki is loki.network. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

