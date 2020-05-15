Loom Network Hits Market Cap of $13.62 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $13.62 million and approximately $13.22 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.03 or 0.03475947 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00054904 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030944 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,093,853 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

