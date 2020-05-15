Loopring (LRC) Price Up 11% This Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, Bittrex and IDEX. Loopring has a total market cap of $40.41 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.01995461 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00169430 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,052,356,480 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bithumb, Tokenomy, IDEX, Gate.io, Upbit, Ethfinex, HitBTC, DragonEX, Bitbns, Binance, Bittrex, CoinExchange, IDAX, YoBit, AirSwap and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

