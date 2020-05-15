Lorin Crenshaw Buys 14,750 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) CFO Lorin Crenshaw purchased 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $108,707.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,138.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OEC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 66.08%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after buying an additional 645,987 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 46.3% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,554,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,518,000 after buying an additional 1,125,079 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after buying an additional 568,033 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.9% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,596,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 89.3% during the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,329,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 626,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

