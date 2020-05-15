Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 29,095 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,095 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,518,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,301,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 928,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 357,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.13% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

