Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $79,919,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,838,000 after buying an additional 102,939 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,147,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,368,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,123. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC opened at $64.28 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPMC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

