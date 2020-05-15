Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Stock Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,073 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,823,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,817,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,588 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 11,500 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

