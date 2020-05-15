Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 10,910 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.23% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $701.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $46.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.76 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EGRX. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

