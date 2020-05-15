Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avnet worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,715,000 after acquiring an additional 903,643 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,036,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,582,000 after acquiring an additional 980,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,553,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,810,000 after acquiring an additional 42,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,033,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. Avnet has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $46.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

AVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cross Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

