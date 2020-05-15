Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 141.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.08% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,680,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,284,000 after buying an additional 1,402,844 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,789,000 after buying an additional 455,143 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $4,304,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,199,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $149,729.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,751 shares in the company, valued at $861,291.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $29.74 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

