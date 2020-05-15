Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.27% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE HCC opened at $12.62 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $747.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

