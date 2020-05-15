Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth about $78,648,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,740 shares of company stock valued at $11,719,024. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $163.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

