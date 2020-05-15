Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,713 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 517,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 236,388 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 291,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,966,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 137,466 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBGI opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.34. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

