Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

MHK stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $118.26.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.