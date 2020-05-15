Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 499.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

