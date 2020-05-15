Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $335,631,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,960,000 after acquiring an additional 255,301 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14,731.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 216,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $84,056,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $398.60 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.44.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

