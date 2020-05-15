Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 93,453 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKX. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 4,041.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKX opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Skechers USA Inc has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKX. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $982,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,519,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

