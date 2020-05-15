Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,790 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Shares of ED stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

