Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47,290 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Federated Investors worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FII. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $40,153,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,217,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after purchasing an additional 698,637 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 914,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after purchasing an additional 421,021 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $12,806,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the first quarter valued at $6,631,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE:FII opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $36.91.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

