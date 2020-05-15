Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,060 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of J & J Snack Foods worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 137.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 42.9% during the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 37.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JJSF. CL King raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $126.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.62. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

