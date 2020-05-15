Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 39,725 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 856.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pacira Biosciences worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,192,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Several analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

In other news, insider Roy Winston bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,049.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

