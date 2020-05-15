Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 441.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Ensign Group worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,808,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,424,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper bought 1,650 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,849.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,251.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen bought 15,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $480,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 170,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

