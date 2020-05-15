Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 312.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,711 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,399 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

EXC stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

