Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,330 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.23% of Cincinnati Bell worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBB. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 2,146.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,131,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 1,080,887 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,853,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,255,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 202,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBB. ValuEngine raised shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Bell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

