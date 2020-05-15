Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,607 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Deluxe worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLX. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 41.63%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLX shares. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Deluxe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

