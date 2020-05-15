Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of El Paso Electric stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. El Paso Electric has a 1-year low of $57.07 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.39.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $158.56 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

