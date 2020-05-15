Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.10% of Greif worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Greif from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

