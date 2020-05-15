Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 165,192 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,192 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Cfra lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

