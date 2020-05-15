Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 22,340 Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,340 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of National General worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National General by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of National General by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of National General in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of National General in the first quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National General from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National General in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NGHC opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.82. National General Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. National General had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. National General’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

