Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 273,636 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273,636 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Taubman Centers worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,525,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 60,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 82,137 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 903,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of -0.04.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

