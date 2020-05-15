Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 31,935 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,935 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $221,314.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.64. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

