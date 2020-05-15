Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 5,140 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.07% of Franklin Electric worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Franklin Electric by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FELE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FELE opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.52%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

